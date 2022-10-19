Sadtu says that despite accepting govt's wage offer, nothing signed yet

Both Sadtu and Cosatu demanded a 10% wage increase when negotiations started in May this year. They didn't go on strike, though. Then government gave a revised final wage offer of 3% at the end of August.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said that despite accepting the 3% wage increase offer by government, they had not officially signed anything yet.

The union's Nomusa Cembi said that they do not take instructions from other unions after Cosatu demanded a 10% wage increase.

"After months of back and forth in wage negotiations and a facilitation process, the employer at the end of August presented the final offer and gave labour 21 days to respond. Within the 21 days, the national executive committee of Sadtu circulated the offer to all structures of the union to seek mandate."

Cembi added that it was a matter of accepting the offer or nothing.

"Members gave us the mandate to accept the offer even though it was way below what members wanted. We were not happy but took it under the circumstances where the possibly would be that members would not get anything because salary increases are frozen."