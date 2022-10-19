SA students in Russia facing eviction after dept allegedly fails to pay stipends

The Mpumalanga students who are enrolled at 11 universities in Russia are facing expulsion and eviction as stipends, accommodation and tuition fees were allegedly not paid timeously by the provincial education department.

JOHANNESBURG - South African students studying in Russia say they have been left to fend for themselves in a foreign country as hundreds face possible academic and financial exclusion.

The 229 students, who are still furthering their studies in general medicine, engineering, aviation and its disciplines in Russia, are on the verge of being homeless.

The department has apparently failed to renew the contract with the agency in charge of placing students in various institutions due to financial constraints.

The contract is said to have expired in March this year, leaving students in anguish amid the on-going Russian-Ukraine war, which has affected the cost of living.

Eyewitness News spoke to two of these students, who say their situation is more than precarious.

"We were hoping that they would respond to us like we are their children but no, instead, they showed us literally that they don't care about us," said Victoria Maheso.

Maheso, a final year computer science and applied mathematics student, has been living in Moscow for five years. She left her home in Mpumalanga in the hopes of furthering her education but her nightmare started when the Mpumalanga Education Department cancelled a contract with an implementation agent called Green Tutu trading as RACUS.

"I'm at that point where I'm waiting for the landlord to say 'take your things and leave'. So, it's scary. I almost got evicted on Monday and had it not been for the intervention of the very same agency that's been fired from the job that he has been doing for us for all these years that we have been in Russia."

Driven by desperation and brought to the brink of homelessness, Maheso formed the South African International Student Association in bid to help students like Muzi Guli, who has also faced immense difficulty.

"They say they are sponsoring students that come from disadvantaged backgrounds but right now they are busy telling us about refunds; pay for that, and we will refund you; find a solution to pay for that, and we will refund you. Where does that money come from?"

The families of the students aboard are also bearing the brunt.

Meanwhile, students who have completed their studies through the same government-sponsored programme in Russia have been left unemployed, with their degrees gathering dust.