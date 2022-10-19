SA being greylisted doesn't augur well for country's image, warns Maswanganyi

The Treasury is currently racing against the clock to meet regulations of anti-money laundering watchdog - the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - or face the economic consequences of cross-border payments.

CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance, Joe Maswanganyi, has appealed to society not to make negative statements about the potential of the country being greylisted.

The Treasury is currently racing against the clock to meet regulations of anti-money laundering watchdog - the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - or face the economic consequences of cross-border payments.

Maswanganyi said that avoiding being greylisted was not only government’s problem.

Civil society has been given another week to make input on a raft of legislative amendments aimed at complying with global anti-money laundering and terrorism financing standards.

But Maswanganyi said that tightening the law should not only be done because of pressure from the Financial Action Task Force.

"We have to fight terrorists. We can’t allow our country to be a hive of terrorist activities, so that should be our resolve as citizens of this country."

Maswanganyi said that there would be dire consequences for attracting investment and for the banking sector, if South Africa was greylisted.

"We should not make public statements which suggest that it is a fait accompli that South Africa will be greylisted. That does not augur well for the image of our country out there."

The committee will meet again next week to fine tune the bill with Treasury and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).