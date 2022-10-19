Rilee Rossouw: Proteas ready for T20 World Cup opener

The T20 format has been South Africa’s strongest format in 2022, where they’ve notched up six wins in the last 10 matches and one no result. The side heads into their opener on Monday with a fair level of confidence despite some individual players struggling in recent times.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas were unable to wrap up their preparations for their T20 World Cup opener in a satisfactory way after their final warm up match against Bangladesh on Wednesday was called off due to persistent rain.

Top order batter Rilee Rossouw is one player who has turned his form around. After being dismissed for consecutive ducks against India, he hit an unbeaten century in the final match of the series, followed by 54 not out in Monday’s 9-wicket victory over New Zealand.

"It was pretty good for myself to score some runs and have some time in the middle. Any batter is going to like that, especially before a big tournament. It’s very nice to carry on my form and to know that I’m hitting the ball well just before the World Cup," Rossouw said.

He admitted that some players in the squad would feel a bit let down not to get the chance to bat in a full game. There have been concerns about captain Temba Bavuma’s under par performances with the bat along with Quinton De Kock, who has been far from his best this year.

"Some of the guys might be [disappointed] but other guys are ready to go. Unfortunately it [the rain] is something that we can’t control, but the guys did put in a good shift in training indoors," Rossouw added.

Rossouw says the team is feeling upbeat and positive that they've played enough cricket over the past few months to feel assured ahead of their first game at the tournament.

"The team is very confident. We’ve played a lot of cricket over these last couple of weeks and months and especially with all the franchise cricket that’s been on, we’ve had a lot of game time. But the boys are ready for the first match," Rossouw concluded.

South Africa’s opponents for their opening match have yet to be determined. They will play the winner of Group B, which consists of Zimbabwe, Scotland, Ireland and the West Indies, who are all currently involved in first round matches.