Reducing Eskom’s drain on public purse a top priority, chair Makwana tells Parly

CAPE TOWN - Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said reducing the power utility's drain on the public purse was a top priority.

He and other new board members made their first in-person appearance before Parliament on Wednesday.

Makwana informed the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the board had already started a turnaround strategy.

Makwana said the new board had already met twice since their appointment just over two weeks ago to apprise themselves of the myriad issues impacting the company.

Makwana said the irregular expenditure was top of mind: “We are aligned with Scopa’s mandate to safeguard the public purse and to ensure Eskom operates within the acceptable prescripts.

Eskom’s R400 million debt is also receiving attention.

“We are mindful of the need to have robust consequence management in Eskom and to ensure operationally we ensure Eskom finds itself away out of being a strain on the fiscus and on the economy,” Makwana said.



The board will have its first full sitting on 30 October 2022.