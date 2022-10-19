PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 October 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 18 October 2022:
PowerBall: 06, 07, 14, 29, 48 PB: 13
PowerBall Plus: 29, 43, 45, 47, 50 PB: 15
#DrawResults for 18/10/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2022
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 18/10/22#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 18, 2022
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/mBU1JJCFpI