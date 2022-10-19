Plans brewing to build green hydrogen hub in Saldanha Bay

This follows a new deal between chemical giant Sasol and steel company ArcelorMittal.

CAPE TOWN - There are plans to build a green hydrogen hub in Saldanha Bay on the West Coast.

It's a new deal between chemical giant Sasol and steel company ArcelorMittal.

Premier Alan Winde said that the two global players would be producing sustainable fuels and chemicals while exploring the development of green steel.

"ArcelorMittal, who really wants to get green steel into the market, you take a company like Sasol, who are known for their innovation, and you see them come together and then you link that to Saldanha Bay, that for me is really exciting and they're talking about a future and that future enables renewables," Winde said.

Winde says it's an economic boost for the West Coast.

"This is a very exciting moment in time where Saldanha Bay can play a role in local production that's going to force extra production and linkages, say between the Northern Cape and the Western Cape, how green hydrogen plays a catalytic role for our own energy needs as well as potential future exports."