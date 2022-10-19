One of alleged illegal mining king pins obtained SA ID illegally, court told

The six accused are facing charges ranging from fraud and money laundering as well as the contravention of The Precious Metals Act were in court on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Home Affairs official has confirmed before the Carletonville Magistrates Court that one of the alleged illegal mining kingpins obtained his South African identity documents fraudulently and through misrepresentation.

Five of the men have abandoned bail.

The State told the court that some of the men had given false names at their arrests.

Dumisa Moyo is the only accused who is pushing ahead with bail.

He told the court that he lost his passport in 2021 and had no family or businesses outside of South Africa.

Moyo also claimed to have been born in Welkom in the Free State where he attended primary and high school.

But the State has called Home Affairs immigration officer Mothusi Letsogo who disputed this.

“I’ve got a letter from the hospital denying that Mr Dumisa Eric Moyo was delivered at that hospital,” he said.

Letsogo also visited the Maremaphofu Primary School and Lephola Secondary School in Welkom, schools that Moyo claims to have attended, but said both had no record of him and sent a letter confirming this.