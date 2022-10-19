NPA confirms 16 of the 21 alleged Stilfontein zama zamas in SA illegally

They were arrested last week at an abandoned mineshaft in the small mining town in the North West. During the operation, police seized several weapons including fifteen AK-47s, six hunting rifles and boxes full of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money.

JOHANNESBURG - The Stilfontein Magistrates Court has postponed the case against 21 suspected illegal miners to the end of this month for a formal bail application.

The accused appeared in court for verification of addresses and their immigration status.

The NPA’s Henry Mamothame: "Five of the suspects have been confirmed to be South African citizens while 16 have been verified to be illegally in the country. The State intends opposing their bail application and they will remain in police custody until the next court appearance."