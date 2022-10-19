No one cleared in Digital Vibes matter - SIU

The SIU is investigating Zweli Mkhize's involvement in the awarding of a R150 million communication tender to Digital Vibes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which later led to his resignation as health minister.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that despite reports to the contrary, it had not cleared anyone implicated in the Digital Vibes tender scandal.

There are claims that former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, was off the hook.

The SIU is investigating Mkhize's involvement in the awarding of a R150 million communication tender to Digital Vibes during the COVID-19 pandemic, which later led to his resignation as health minister.

The SIU's Kaizer Kganyago: "SIU has not cleared anyone in the Digital Vibes matter. The matter is currently pending in the High Court. Due to this, the SIU will respect the court processes and not comment further."