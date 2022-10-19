New Eskom chair wants to limit SOE's drain on the fiscus

Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said that reducing the power utility’s drain on the public purse is among the top priorities.

He and some members of the new board made their first in-person appearance in Parliament on Wednesday.

Makwana informed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the board had already begun on its turnaround strategy.

He said that the new board had already met twice since their appointment just over two weeks ago to apprise themselves of the myriad issues impacting the company.

Makwana said that irregular expenditure was top of mind.

"We are aligned with Scopa’s mandate to safeguard the public purse and to ensure Eskom operates within the acceptable prescripts."

Eskom’s R400 million debt is also receiving attention.

"We are mindful of the need to have robust consequence management in Eskom and to ensure operationally, we ensure Eskom finds itself a way out of being a strain on the fiscus and on the economy."

The board will have its first full sitting on 30 October.