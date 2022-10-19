Mpumalanga Dept: Plight of SA students facing eviction in Russia addressed

Students studying at various institutions says they have not been paid their stipends by the department, leaving them destitute.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Education Department says it has addressed the plight of more than 200 students who are facing evictions and expulsions from their universities in Russia.

This comes after the government-sponsored programme terminated a contract with Racus, an implementing agent that facilitated the payments for living expenses, tuition and accommodation in March this year.

Most of the students risk losing about five years of their studies, while others fear the very real possibility of being homeless in a foreign country.

The department, however, said that it had transferred R28 million to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to cover overdue tuition and accommodation fees.

Muzi Guli, a final year medical student, is one the 229 South African students who are sponsored by the Mpumalanga Education Department.

The department is responsible for paying his tuition fees, medical insurances and a R5,000 stipend to support his livelihood but for several months, he has been stranded in Russia without this support.

"We are hungry. We don't even have the energy to fight anymore. At the end of the day there's no food, we are not going to school, we have to squat with other students and really we are tired. It's been a couple of months now."

He said that the R5,000 stipend was not nearly enough to help the students get by.

"All the money that we've got and whatever stipend they claim that they've given us as students, they've had to spend all of that money paying for their medical check-ups, paying for their accommodation at that time and we've been asking them to a least increase the stipend."

In a media briefing on Tuesday, the department announced that it has paid out stipends for some students but failed to address the concerning issue of the unemployed graduates who returned from Russia in August this year.