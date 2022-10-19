Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

The South African Reserve Bank applauded after an order was granted to attach Markus Jooste's property assets. Christo Wiese, who lost $4 billion in the Steinhoff collapse, gave Mandy Weiner his thoughts on the move. Accountant Khaya Sithole also weighed in and says Jooste may try to delay his arrest as long as he can.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero outlines plans to improve infrastructure on water issues and promises that he is not worried about Mpho Palatse’s court contest.

Staying with Joburg mayors, Mpho Phalatse heads to court challenging her removal as mayor. Thabiso Goba is the Eyewitness News reporter on the ground.

ActionSA’s senate is set to meet to deliberate over its approach to the African National Congress. Some in the organisation have called for a review over the decision to never work with the governing party. Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News associate politics editor, shares her expert take after chatting to Herman Mashaba on her podcast, Politricking with Tshidi Madia.

The arms deal trial involving former president Jacob Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales was postponed to January 2023. Nhlanhla Mabaso, Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent, has the details.

Several illegal mining kingpins are back in the Carltonville Magistrates Court. Kgomotso Modise, Eyewitness News reporter, has been following this story and has the latest on these developments.



Police Minister Bheki Cele was scheduled to be at the memorial of two slain police officers in Boksburg. Eyewitness News reporter Nokukhanya Mntambo has an update on this story.

More woes for South Africans as the country's last functioning drivers licence printing machine has broken down for a second time. OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage and RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane weigh in.

Media Monitoring Africa begins Media Freedom Festival on Wednesday. MMA director William Bird unpacks what the festival entails.

