Mantashe stresses that Africa's growth depends on ending its energy poverty

Mantashe was one of the main speakers at the opening of the 2022 African Energy Week at the V&A Waterfront, in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Minister Mantashe quoted data saying about 600 million Africans, 43% of the continent's population, did not have access to electricity.

"Many people talk of 600 million Africans with no access to electricity. Until we break that number down and impose an obligation on the various ministries in all our countries to say: 'of this, how many are from my own country? What plans do we have to take them out of energy poverty?"

Mantashe stressed that the continent’s leaders must strike a “new deal on energy in Africa".

Government has reiterated that a lack of energy was one of the most critical challenges facing Africa today.