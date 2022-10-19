MALAIKA MAHLATSI: The danger of framing UCT VC Prof Phakeng as a victim

OPINION

Over the past few weeks, the world has had a front-row seat to the governance and leadership crisis that is confronting the highest ranked university in Africa, the University of Cape Town (UCT). While there have been whispers about some of the problems over the past few years, the issues came to a head following an investigative report by the Daily Maverick outlining concerns raised over governance instability.

This followed the publication of a dissenting statement by 13 members of the university’s Council earlier this month, distancing themselves from an “irregular” and “flawed” process at a special meeting where a motion into an independent probe by a retired judge was blocked. The motion was instituted following concerns by members of Council and other insiders that the university had economised with the truth about the departure of senior academics.

Since 2018, 11 high-ranking executive directors, deputy vice-chancellors and other senior administration members have left the university. It is understood that five of them departed due to having reached retirement age, while two others went on early retirement.

According to the Daily Maverick report, three more are currently either suspended or negotiating exits. This exodus began five years ago following the appointment of Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who previously served as the vice principal of research and innovation at the University of South Africa (UNISA). Phakeng has been accused of bullying, intimidation and creating a culture of fear at the university. The extent of this will likely never be fully known since a significant number of those who have left signed non-disclosure agreements with UCT, effectively preventing them from speaking publicly about the reasons for their departure. Following backlash over the university blocking the motion, the chairperson of the UCT Council, Babalwa Ngonyama, who is said to be a close ally of Phakeng, u-turned on her earlier decision and announced that an internal investigation into governance concerns at the institution would be established.

As a result of all this, there has been a narrative that seeks to suggest that Phakeng is a victim of a racial and sexist agenda – a narrative that has some basis in fact due to UCT’s history and culture of racism. The university was the epicentre of the #RhodesMustFall movement that highlighted the depth of institutionalised racism in our country’s historically White universities. While it is true that some of the “attacks” on Phakeng are rooted in racism, to perpetuate the racist idea that Black people are incapable of governing institutions effectively, there is great danger in framing Phakeng as the sole victim. The problem with this narrative is not only that it allows Phakeng to use her positionality to evade responsibility for her own problematic behaviours, but also that it renders those who have suffered her abuse invisible. Many of them are not “racist White males”, but Black women too.

Accusations against Phakeng did not begin with the most recent departure of deputy vice-chancellor in charge of learning and teaching, Associate Professor Lis Lange. They can be traced back to just over a year into her first term as vice chancellor. In 2020, the former UCT Ombud Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa went public with a report that her office had conducted the year before. According to the report, about 37 members of staff had approached the ombud citing feeling bullied, silenced, undermined, rebuked and treated unfairly by Phakeng.

At the time, Makamandela-Mguqulwa said she was publicising her findings out of fear that the university would otherwise try to bury them as had become culture. Makamandela-Mguqulwa was charged for this action and later left the university at the end of her tumultuous term.

Just over a year ago, Professor Loretta Feris, a Black woman who was serving as the deputy vice-chancellor for transformation and student affairs at UCT, left unceremoniously at the end of the term. For reasons that we may never know, she elected not to return for a second term. She was replaced by a retired White man – a move that provoked the ire of the university’s Black Academic Caucus, which released a statement communicating its disappointment at Phakeng’s failure to, among other things, deal with the unhappiness that senior executives and broader academic staff was experiencing at the university.

Since Professor Feris went on to take up the position of vice principal of academics at the University of Pretoria just a few weeks later, we can deduce that she was not retiring or leaving academia, she was leaving UCT. Happy academics do not leave their institutions for roles at the same level.

Phakeng’s treatment of people, and of Black women specifically, extends beyond the confines of UCT. Just recently, she caused outrage when she bullied a young woman whose only crime was to advertise her nail business on Twitter. Phakeng, unprovoked, lashed out at the young entrepreneur, spitting at a Black woman whose skills put bread on the table. This is also the same Phakeng who accused a rape victim of having an “agenda” by coming out.

I have interacted with a number of people who knew Phakeng from her days at UNISA, many of them young women who have been on the receiving end of her bullying and abusive behaviour. A friend of mine whom she fat-shamed at a public event is still so traumatised that she shivers at the memory of the incident. There are many Black people, women specifically, who have experienced the Phakeng that was described in Makamandela-Mguqulwa’s report.

They do not have the positionality or the legion of followers that she has, but their stories are not less legitimate nor the scars she left on them unworthy of being made visible.

We need to recognise that Phakeng can be both a victim and a perpetrator – that the two things are not mutually exclusive. We must allowance for nuance, for engaging with multiple realities and contradicting truths about her. Not doing so allows her to get away with the abuse of Black people, under the cover of being a victim of racism and sexism. It’s an injustice that we dare not perpetrate.

Mahlatsi is a Researcher at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation, University of Johannesburg