Load shedding likely to impact water supply, Gauteng metros warn residents

This week, the Water and Sanitation Department gave the go-ahead for Rand Water to increase bulk supply to the province to ease the burden on households and businesses, which have been crippled by supply constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - Parched Gauteng metros have warned residents that Eskom’s unstable load shedding schedule will likely impact Rand Water’s pumping capacity.

As reservoirs are affected in the City of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni there are fears that the latest bout of power cuts will also affect their pumping infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said it's continuing to experience week-on-week high water consumption by residents.

MMC for Utilities Daryl Johnston said: “We appeal to residents to reduce their water consumption… We thank all of those who have heeded the call to use water sparingly.”