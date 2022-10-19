Jacob Zuma's arms deal case postponed to January

The arms deal case involving former President Jacob Zuma and company Thales has been postponed until 30 January in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Added to this, Judge Piet Koen has requested parties to give written submissions as to whether he should recuse himself from the proceedings, saying that the integrity of the trial must be beyond reproach.

The judge gave various reasons for the postponement.

"In the light of the practicality that the trial could in any event not resume until the second term of 2023, I intend adjourning the trial to 30 January 2023. This will avoid adjournments in the interim period while my judgment is being prepared."