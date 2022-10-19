Hillary Gardee murder: Father plans to sue Justice Department for R18m

The former EFF secretary-general said one of his daughter's alleged killers was previously arrested for rape while on parole.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Godrich Gardee said on Wednesday he intends to sue the Department of Justice for R18 million in connection with the murder of his daughter, Hillary.

The former EFF secretary-general said one of his daughter's alleged killers was previously arrested for rape while on parole.

Gardee argued that had the suspect been sent back to prison and only released in 2023 - his daughter would still be alive.

In a lawyer's letter, Gardee is claiming R2 million in damages from the department for himself and eight family members.

But he said he was open to a mediated solution.