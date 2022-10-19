Hawks nab alleged kingpin behind Transnet oil theft, infrastructure damage

The arrest comes less than a week after the Hawks nabbed a Mozambican national and another man for the theft of fuel and tampering with the Transnet national pipeline in Vrede in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested a man allegedly at the centre of a syndicate linked to the theft of oil and damage to infrastructure at Transnet facilities.

The arrest comes less than a week after the Hawks nabbed a Mozambican national and another man for the theft of fuel and tampering with the Transnet national pipeline in Vrede in the Free State.

It's estimated that almost 8.5 million litres of fuel valued at R102 million were stolen from pipelines at the national key point in this last year alone.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “The alleged kingpin will appear in the Witbank Magistrates Court tomorrow [Thursday] and will later appear in Vrede with the other suspects on Monday.”

Nkwalase added that in the past three months, 49 arrests were made for such crimes.