German tourist murder: DA has questions for police ministry

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday said plans are afoot to submit official questions to the police ministry over what's being done to improve the safety situation in the Kruger National Park.

This follows the murder of a German tourist near the Numbi Gate earlier this month.

The United States Embassy in South Africa recently issued a travel warning, advising its citizens to be situationally aware when traveling and making stops.

The DA's Manny de Freitas said he was concerned about the impact this will have on the country's tourism economy: “According to information, there has been no additional resources in terms of human and infrastructure provided to the local police station. This is of great concern, as the potential of more embassies to provide travel warnings to citizens may grow.”