GBV scourge in SA nothing short of a state of emergency, says activist group

The Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement is calling for urgent action to be taken to fight what's been referred to as a pandemic by many.

Among several women and children found murdered in recent weeks are four-year-old Tamia Botha from Paarl in the Western Cape, four-year-old Bokgabo Poo from Wattville in Ekurhuleni and twenty-year-old Zahraa Muller from Heathfield in Cape Town, who was six months pregnant.

The Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement's Wendy Pekeur said that the blood of these victims was on the hands of the courts who released perpetrators on bail and on parole boards, as criminals found guilty of crimes against women and children continued to be released back into communities to continue their onslaught.

Pekeur's called on the president to declare a state of disaster, saying there was an urgent need for law reform.

The movement said that besides the need for harsher sentences, communities needed to take hands to make sure women, children and vulnerable groups were properly protected.