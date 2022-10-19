Gauteng Premier Lesufi says crime fighting budget will be increased to R8bn

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi met with the residents of Eldorado Park on Tuesday for a public meeting to address the high crime rate in the community.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the budget allocated to the department of community safety to help fight crime will soon be increased.

Lesufi met with the residents of Eldorado Park on Tuesday for a public meeting to address the high crime rate in the community.

He has assured them that resources will be made available to intensify their crime fighting efforts.

Some residents have been camping outside the police station in the hope that action will be taken to solve their problems related to gun violence and drug abuse.

"The department that is led by MEC Mazibuko had a budget of R500 million to fight crime but this administration is changing the budget from R500 million to R8 billion," the premier said.

At the same time, Lesufi said that he would act quickly to ensure measures were implemented as soon as possible.

"The mere fact that I'm coming here five days after being elected is a demonstration that there is a commitment to assist this community," Lesufi said.