Foundation wants pit bulls castrated, breeding of the dogs regulated

The calling for the ban follows a series of pit bull attacks that results in dire injuries and death, especially children.

Africa Melane spoke to Sizwe Kupelo, the founder of the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation.

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has reiterated its call for the banning and castrating of pit bulls in South Africa.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Kupelo said that government should regulate the ownership of pit bulls.

Kupelo also called on the government to castrate the dogs in a bid to stop reproduction.

We need to protect the right to life because we have lost so many people in South Africa from the pit bulls. We are calling on government to put a ban and but not kill it but castrate [them]. Sizwe Kupelo, Founder - Sizwe Kupelo Foundation

Our aim is to prevent further breeding and we are saying to government to consider regulating all power breeds and ensure that anyone who wants to own such breed follows a particular process, which includes a licence requirement. Sizwe Kupelo, Founder - Sizwe Kupelo Foundation

According to the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa, they have seen a large number of pit bulls that are poorly bred by irresponsible breeders and that are inherently aggressive, which has led to a growing number of attacks in the country.

