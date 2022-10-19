Families of 2 slain GP cops call for suspects to face the music

Forty-five-year-old Vusimuzi Batsha and 29-year-old Khotso Malahlela were ambushed - while responding to a crime scene in Boksburg last Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of two slain police officers who were gunned down in Boksburg last week have called for the suspects to be brought to book.

Three suspects are still at large.

Family and friends, as well as men and women in blue, gathered at the Freeway Bible Church in Boksburg on Wednesday during a memorial service held in honour of the pair.

Malahlela's younger sister, Palesa described him as a family man.

“Whenever Khotso smiled, just his smile alone would promise you comfort and assurance. It was a blanket that kept you warm. There was something about his smile that would make everything feel okay.”

Meanwhile, another family representative Amos Mkhwanazi pleaded with law enforcement not to let their deaths go unpunished...

“I came here to say to the minister of police Mr Bheki Cele please bring these criminals to justice...”

#PoliceKillings | We’re at the memorial service of two slain officers, Khotso Malahlela and Vusimuzi Batsha, at the Freeway Bible Church in Boksburg. Police Minister Bheki Cele is among the mourners this morning. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/korkIOiLo6 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2022

#PoliceKillings | The pair were accosted by three male suspects while responding to another fatality. The three suspects disarmed them before shooting them. They made off with service pistols and bulletproof vests. ~K pic.twitter.com/EAmgG1hj4y ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 19, 2022