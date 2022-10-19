Ex-Steinhoff chair expects Markus Jooste’s legal battle to drag

Wiese, who accused Jooste of swindling him off the Lanzerac wine farm, said he’ll need to spill the beans about where the money is.

CAPE TOWN - Former Steinhoff chairman Christo Wiese believes getting Markus Jooste to face full justice will be a drawn-out affair.

Speaking on the Midday Report on Wednesday, he said he expects Jooste to play delay tactics.

“I think it will be a drawn-out affair. In the end, you can’t hide where the money is gone. Particularly with an institution like the reserve bank, they’re in a position to ask questions.”

Wiese said Jooste thought he would never have to account for his crimes: “But it’s not surprising in a way. Many people including Jooste thought they would not account for what they’d done. And I always believed sooner or later they would have to answer.”

Wiese is one of several investors and shareholders who lost over R200 billion when Jooste collapsed the company.