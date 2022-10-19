Ekurhuleni ANC REC to discuss instruction to drop Campbell no-confidence motion

The ANC in Ekurhuleni says it doesn’t want to look like its defying a higher structure but must consider several issues before withdrawing its motion of no confidence.

JOHANNESBURG - The regional executive committee (REC) of the African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni is set to meet and deliberate over an instruction from the party at provincial level to withdraw its proposed motion of no confidence against Mayor Tanya Campbell.

The caucus had recommended that the Ekurhuleni programming committee include the motion in next week’s ordinary sitting of the council.

The ANC has argued Campbell has failed to effectively deliver services to the city’s residents.

Eyewitness News previously reported the ANC in Gauteng had questioned the timing of the motion.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni says it doesn’t want to look like its defying a higher structure but must consider several issues before withdrawing its motion of no confidence.

The proposal, submitted last week, took many aback, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) taking a public stance that it wass not on board with the move.

Eyewitness News also revealed that some of the smaller parties working with the ANC were left in the dark.

It is understood that deliberations over the mayoral seat, possible members of the mayoral committee, as well as committee chairpersons, were part of the issues still being discussed between the ANC and the EFF.

Some have accused the red berets of wanting to control of the entire municipality.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s Lesiba Mpya has confirmed that the REC will meet on Wednesday to discuss the instruction issued by the province.