DA's Phalatse heads to court to challenge her removal as Joburg mayor

Phalatse and the rest of the DA-led multi-party government in Johannesburg were booted from power last month after minority parties successfully brought a no-confidence motion against her.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s caucus leader in Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, is expected to head to the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday to challenge a council decision to remove her from the mayoral office.

This paved the way for the African National Congress (ANC)'s Dada Morero to be elected mayor.

In a statement, the DA said that it would on Wednesday argue that a programming committee meeting on 29 September and a subsequent extraordinary council meeting the following day were unlawful.

The party claims that the programming committee meeting did not quorate and therefore had no power to call a full council meeting.

The DA has also alleged that the ANC used funds siphoned from the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), a city entity, to bribe some councillors to vote for Morero as mayor.

However, the governing party has denied the allegations.

Wednesday’s court matter will sit in less than a week after Phalatse opened a case against the JPC alleging fraud and corruption.