DA’s Breytenbach: NPA must criminally charge ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Glynnis Breytenbach said on Wednesday the attaching of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s assets should put pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to charge him criminally.

Breytenbach said it was disappointing that the NPA took so long to take its investigation to the next level.

On Tuesday, the South African Reserve Bank raided Jooste’s properties as it prepared to attach assets valued at over R1.2 billion.

Breytenbach said the NPA will be appearing before Parliament’s justice committee next week and will have to account to Members of Parliament on the slow pace of its Jooste investigation.

“They’re coming next week Tuesday as I understand it and I will be putting those questions to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi.”

Breytenbach acknowledged that there were capacity challenges in prosecuting complex financial crimes within the NPA.

But the NPA should be encouraged to move ahead following the attaching of Jooste’s assets.

She said criminal prosecution must start in the matter: “Criminal prosecution must follow in this matter. There’s clearly been a vast array of malfeasance and this all needs to be addressed. So I’m very happy that the reserve bank is moving.”

Jooste stands accused of causing Steinhoff’s crash through dodgy dealings costing the company over R200 billion in one of the country’s biggest-ever financial scandals.