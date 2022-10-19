Court ruling expected on way forward in Zuma arms deal matter

During Monday’s court proceedings, State prosecutor, Billy Downer, asked the court to indicate a way forward on Jacob Zuma’s case. He made the point that the matter should proceed with trial despite the pending application in the Constitutional Court.

DURBAN - The arms deal matter of former President Jacob Zuma will be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday morning.

During Monday’s court proceedings, State prosecutor, Billy Downer, asked the court to indicate a way forward on Zuma’s case.

He made the point that the matter should proceed with trial despite the pending application in the Constitutional Court.

The court proceedings on Monday were meant for Zuma’s lawyers to brief Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen about their application to appeal to the apex court.

Zuma is appealing Koen’s decision to keep Downer on his case.

While Zuma’s lawyers argue that the trial should not proceed until the apex court has made a decision, the State wants the trial to go ahead regardless.

Judge Koen said that he could only rule on the matter on Wednesday.

"I will adjourn this matter to Wednesday the 19th this week when I will give my order on that morning. Obviously, as before, the accused may be excused from appearing on that day. It will simply be that I will come into the court and read out my order," Koen aid.

Zuma’s lawyers have also told the High Court that Downer should reuse himself since he appeared in court as a suspect.