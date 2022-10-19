DCS denies Lindiwe Sisulu's claims that John Block removed from parole list

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that she would now help convicted fraudster John Block sue the state after she and human rights activist, Reverend Allan Boesak, were denied access to see him at the Upington prison.

CAPE TOWN - The Correctional Services Department said that ministers, like any other South Africans, have to abide by regulations when visiting inmates.

Block, who is related to Sisulu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for corruption and money laundering in 2016.

Sisulu claims Block was meant to be released on parole during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she claims that his name was removed from the list.

Meanwhile, the Correctional Services Department has refuted this.

"In relation to Mr Block being removed from the list of inmates that would be considered for COVID-19 parole dispensation and the special remission of sentences, we did clarify the point that he did not meet the criteria as his admission date made to fall outside that particular bracket," said spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo.

Nxumalo emphasised that Correctional Services was a security department and its strict rules and protocols must be adhered too.

"It is important to highlight that no member of the public can ever be denied an opportunity to visit an inmate as such is prescribed in a Correctional Services Act. All 243 correctional centres across the country allow the public to make bookings for such visits to take place on the prescribed date and time is allocated for such."