CT's MyCiTi bus service scaled down due to high diesel costs

Transport Mayco Member Rob Quintas says there are now fewer trips between the city bowl and Table View.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is feeling the pinch of high diesel costs and this, among other reasons, is why the MyCiTi bus service is downscaling.

Transport Mayco Member Rob Quintas said there were now fewer trips between the city bowl and Table View.

"The city, like any other organisation which requires a use of high levels or supply of diesel, is feeling that pinch, which is global, and we have a responsibility, which is to aid and provide a service, we have a responsibility to date to which is a responsibility to the rates base".

Quintas said that they had to rely on data to cut costs.

"The MyCiTi operations are funded out of the rates base so we need to have the fiscal responsibility around the money that is entrusted to us. The decisions are never made lightly but they are made with statistics, research and quantifiable data."