After raids, data seized from Markus Jooste's devices to be analysed

The assets seized include Jooste's Lanzerac wine farm in Stellenbosch, his Hermanus property and other assets registered under his Silver Oak Trust valued at R1.2 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Forensic experts will now examine data on devices seized from the properties of disgraced former Steinhoff head Markus Jooste after an order was carried out to seize his properties on Tuesday.

The South African Reserve Bank secured a court order to attach assets linked to Jooste earlier this month on charges that he allegedly violated exchange controls.

Saftu's Trevor Shaku said that the Government Pension Fund lost R20 billion when the share price crashed in 2017 and those responsible needed to be arrested.

"Due to our stance against corruption and that more than R20 billion of public service workers' pensions were lost, we want a warrant of arrest to be issued against Markus Jooste and the other executives who were directly involved in the fraud must also have their assets seized."

There are now questions as to whether there will be arrests soon but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has still not brought forward its case.

With data from hard drives, phones and laptops now being analysed, investigators may be able to build a case against Jooste and former Steinhoff executives in what is regarded as the biggest financial fraud in the country in recent times.

More than R200 billion in market value was wiped out in 2017 when it emerged that there had been massive accounting fraud.

Jooste has only been found guilty of insider trading so far and was fined R162 million but that fine was set aside on appeal.