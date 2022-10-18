Will the ANC try to topple Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell?

A proposed motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell is likely to be scrapped after the ANC in Gauteng called on its region to withdraw the bid.

The proposed motion, which the region wanted to table at an ordinary sitting on the 28th of this month, has been largely described as premature within party ranks.

EFF leader Julius Malema said his personal relationship with ANC leaders in Ekurhuleni will not result in his party backing its bid to return to power.

While the ANC in the province was on board with a no confidence vote, Eyewitness News understands some in the provincial leadership were caught off guard by last week’s move.

Smaller parties working with the ANC in Ekurhuleni were also taken aback.

While the EFF has been in discussions with the ANC, it distanced itself from the motion, claiming this had not formed part of talks.

Eyewitness News understands the region has been instructed to withdraw the motion.

Meanwhile, ANC Chief Whip in Council, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, did not deny such an instruction had been issued, but he insists no formal communication has been released by the province.

Ekurhuleni’s programming committee is set to sit and deliberate over the proposal on Thursday.

But in all likelihood, the motion will not move forward – unless the ANC in the region decides to defy its provincial leadership on the issue.