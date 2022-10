WATCH: Ramaphosa scraps new perks for ministers following public backlash

Eyewitness News | Speaking on 17 October 2022, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya announced that recent amendments made by President Ramaphosa to the Ministerial Handbook would be withdrawn. Some of the perks in the handbook included that ministers and deputy ministers would enjoy unlimited free water and electricity at their official residences and would be allowed to employ more personal staff.