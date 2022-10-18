Go

UCT SRC renews calls for probe into council and the vice-chancellor

The request comes amid a UCT council announcement that claims of leadership misconduct at the institution will be investigated by an external panel.

University of Cape Town upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com
18 October 2022 07:31

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town SRC has renewed calls for the campus ombudsman to probe the office of both council and the vice-chancellor.

The panel is set to probe the circumstances surrounding UCT deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, professor Liz Lange's departure from UCT in March.

Acting vice-president of the UCT SRC, Siya Plaatjie, said the campus ombudsman should investigate bullying and intimidation claims against the university’s management team.

"Let me not isolate it to one person. I would love them to investigate the office of the vice-chancellor and the office of the council."

UCT currently has an interim ombud in office.

Council has agreed that a panel of five independent members should investigate the matter.

Deputy council chairperson, Pheladi Gwangwa, has urged the UCT community to allow this process to unfold.

Timeline

