Tshwane ANC to look into tabling no-confidence motion against mayor Williams

The battle for power in the City of Tshwane between the ANC and the DA has begun after the ANC in Tshwane voiced its lack of confidence in Mayor Randall Williams.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Tshwane says it will look into tabling a motion of no confidence against Mayor Randall Williams.

The party said that the Democratic Alliance (DA) had proved that it was unable to effectively lead coalition governments.

It said that should the DA continue to hold power, it would lead the city to an irrecoverable financial plunge.

This follows the ANC's return to the mayoral office of Johannesburg and the ANC's submission of a motion of no confidence against Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell.

The regional ANC chairperson Eugene Modise said that the DA being in power had led to the collapse of city finances.

"DA-led coalitions are nothing more then an uncaring and incompetent group that will steal democratic gains of the residents of Tshwane."

It seems the party is already implementing its plan to regain power it lost to the DA in Gauteng's top metros.