Top 3 events to attend Halloween this month

Halloween is celebrated each year on 31 October. It originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain and since then, the holiday has become commercialised, with some retailers taking the opportunity to creatively design their workspaces with spooky designs, carved pumpkins, and scary-looking character designs.

Here are the top 3 events you can attend:

Bedfordview Night Market: Halloween Edition



Bedfordview Night Market will be offering the best street food, cocktails, arts and craft vendors. They promise that it will be a spooky yet fun night market vibe. There are prizes are up for grabs as 3 best costumes will be chosen for the prizes.

Bedfordview Night Market: Halloween Edition is offering a night to remember. Picture: Supplied by Facebook

The Halloween Monsters Ball at Katy's Palace Bar



Katy's Palace Bar promises a spooky night filled with delight, intrigue and scares. They also promise that it will be a bone-chilling and a scream-worthy venue with a lineup to look forward to. If you are looking to make new friends and enjoy cool vibes while making memories, this is the event for you.

Join the 10th annual Halloween dress up party at Chicago's Piano Bar in Randpark Ridge. Picture: Supplied by Joburg.co.za

Mad Masquerade Halloween Ball



Join the 10th annual Halloween dress up party at Chicago's Piano Bar in Randpark Ridge. The venue will be covered in cobwebs, with flying ghosts. A 'Trick or Tequila' station will be made available at the door. There will be a competition for the best dressed and there will be two floors for the live bands and DJs.

Katy's Palace Bar promises a spooky night filled with delight, intrigue and scares. Picture: Supplied by Facebook