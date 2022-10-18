There was nothing 'nefarious' about the ministerial handbook changes: presidency

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says insinuations that the government was trying to hide amendments to the ministerial handbook are false.

JOHANNESBURG - On Monday afternoon, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive for amendments to the ministerial handbook to be set aside and reviewed following public outrage.

The amendments to the Guide for Members of the Executive were made in April this year but the changes only came to light recently in media reports. Some of the perks signed into law included unlimited free electricity and water at ministerial villages, which are owned by the State.

Magwenya could not give an answer as to why the amendments were not announced publicly at the time when they were signed off by Ramaphosa.

“President Ramaphosa acknowledges the public sentiments on the matter. However, the impression created that the amendments were created in secrecy and to avoid public scrutiny is false,” said Magwenya.

Last week, there was outrage from various quarters the amended ministerial handbook - which is meant to dictate what privileges are due to cabinet members.

Magwenya said there was nothing “nefarious” behind the recent amendments to the handbook, which allocated further benefits to ministers and deputy ministers.

Cabinet ministers are given state-owned residences, which are based in Cape Town and Pretoria, where they stay free of charge.

“The intention was to find some sort of balance based on what ministers could afford to pay versus some of the cost that they have [as] pretty much all of them have private residences and by virtue of being ministers they then inherit two official residences,” said Magwenya. This, he said, was outside of their own private homes, which they are expected to pay for themselves.

Magwenya did not set a timeline on when the review will be complete and an updated handbook will be presented to the public.

With the amendments being set aside, Magwenya said the 2019 version of the ministerial handbook will take effect.

According to the 2019 ministerial handbook, ministers have to pay from their own pockets for any water and electricity expenses exceeding R5,000 a month. The amended document is not available on the Presidency website yet.

On Monday, the Democratic Alliance threatened to march to the ministerial village in Pretoria if Ramaphosa did not reverse the additional perks.