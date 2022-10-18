South African Reserve Bank to attach ex-Steinhoff CEO Jooste’s assets

The Western Cape High Court earlier this month granted the reserve bank’s application to attach all assets linked to Jooste and raided his properties on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - The attachment of assets of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste by the South African Reserve Bank is imminent.

The court papers state that the assets include Jooste’s Lanzerac wine farm in Stellenbosch, his Hermanus property and other assets registered under his Silveroak Trust valued at R1.2 billion.

The order to attach Markus Jooste’s assets and those belonging to his Silveroak Trust follows years of legal battles to have Jooste face the law.

While Jooste is not facing any criminal prosecution for what is considered the biggest-ever financial scandal in the country, he’s in the process of losing all or most of his assets.

The court said any person in charge of Jooste’s premises shall grant full access to the Sherriff and forensic experts to examine any documents with information on exchange control regulations.

Personal assets declared by Jooste as of June 2021 including jewellery, paintings and firearms valued at just under R800,000 have also been attached.

Motor vehicles registered to Jooste’s wife, Ingrid, have also not been spared.

The papers have also listed Michael Jooste, Gary Harlow and Willem Du Plessis as respondents in their capacities as trustees of the Silveroak Trust.