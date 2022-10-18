Sexual assault allegations levelled against me are a farce, says Abel Tau

Tau is accused of attempting to sleep with his friend's wife and forcing himself on her.

JOHANNESBURG - The MMC for Human Settlements in the City of Tshwane Abel Tau has taken special leave amid allegations of sexual assault.

He said he will be off work for two weeks in a bid to clear his name.

Tau refuted allegations that he was forced to take special leave, pending a sexual assault court case.

Tau told Eyewitness News that he decided to take leave as he cannot continue with his job amid accusations of a serious crime hanging over his head.

He said the allegations were not true and decided to take time off because he could not roam the streets of Tshwane while his dignity was on the line.

“I know that I am innocent, but I also know that the allegations levelled against me are a farce. I am not going to sit here and act like there are not allegations against me,” he said.

Tau said his decision to take the special leave is to show respect for the battle against gender-based violence and sexual assault.