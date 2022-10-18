Satawu on Untu wage deal with Transnet: 'They keep betraying the workers'

Untu, which enjoys 54% union support, has entered into a three-year agreement with Transnet.

JOHANNESBURG - Union Satawu said that it sees the acceptance of a wage agreement by fellow union Untu with Transnet as a betrayal.

Operations at Transnet have been crippled by the strike and it's hoped that the agreement will see ports beginning to work again.

However, union Satawu said that it remained on strike.

Satawu said that the incease was simply not enough.

Union spokesperson Amanda Tshemese: "We actually expected this from Untu because that's what they did in our previous negotiations. They keep on betraying and failing the workers of this country. We remain on our picketing lines as we do not have an agreement with our employers."

The agreement between Transnet and Untu includes a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in the second year and a 6% increase in the third year.

It is also back-dated to April this year.

The strike has seen ports, including Cape Town and Durban, come to a halt, with massive loses in revenue for companies using Transnet's facilities.

Transnet said that it would now work to clear the backlog at its ports but Satawu said that its workers would not be on duty.