Sama: Health Dept doing minimum to help med students facing expulsion in Russia

After over 200 Mpumalanga students failed to receive their allowances or fees for several months, Russia is now threatening to remove them if the South African government doesn't pay up.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) has reacted to South African medical students who face expulsion in Russia, saying that the country needs to work on local training for doctors instead of sending them overseas.

Some students who have graduated and returned say they are unable to work as they need to be registered here at a cost.

Sama's Akhtar Hussain says the Health Department is doing the bare minimum to help.

"Without jobs, sitting at home and instead of supporting them, the department says if you don't have a job, go work in a supermarket. It is a serious insult to our profession," Hussain said.