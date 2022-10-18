Rape-accused Hanover Park ward councillor released on R1,000 bail

The man made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday following his arrest last week and the matter has been postponed to early December.

CAPE TOWN - A Hanover Park ward councillor has been released on R1,000 bail after appearing in court on a charge of rape.

The man made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday following his arrest last week and the matter has been postponed to early December.

He's accused of raping a young woman from his ward.

It's been reported that the accused spoke out outside court on Monday and claimed that his arrest was politically motivated.

The alleged victim's aunt has spoken to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit and said her niece turned to drugs following the alleged incident in 2018.

"The DA ward councillor promised the victim he will make sure you become a law enforcement officer. He began touching her private parts and in inappropriate ways where he mustn't without her consent," the aunt explained.