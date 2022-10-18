Ramaphosa withdrawing Cabinet ministers' perks a victory for South Africans - DA

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president ordered the withdrawal of the proposed free water and electricity for ministers and deputy ministers.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s withdrawal of perks like free water and electricity for Cabinet ministers was a victory for South Africans.

The party said that Ramaphosa was forced to accede to its demands by withdrawing amendments to the ministerial handbook, which exempts Cabinet ministers from paying for water and electricity at their official residences.

President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said that the president ordered the withdrawal of the proposed free water and electricity for ministers and deputy ministers.

He said that they would rely on the 2019 version of the ministerial handbook and no changes will be made as yet following an outcry.

The DA’s Leon Schreiber welcomed the move after the party gave Ramaphosa until Friday to withdraw the changes.

"It was the DA that exposed these changes over the past two weeks whereby Ramaphosa planned to force taxpayers to pay for unlimited amounts of free water and free electricity for the same ANC ministers and deputy ministers who robbed our country of access to these services."

He said that the DA would continue to persist in reforming the ministerial handbook system completely.

The party has also complained to the Public Protector about the handbook not being covered by the legislation.

WATCH: Ramaphosa scraps new perks for ministers following public backlash