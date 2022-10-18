One of seven inmates who escaped from Makhanda correctional facility arrested

The group escaped from the Grahamstown Correctional Centre in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

DURBAN - Eastern Cape police say one of the seven inmates who escaped from a correctional facility in province has now been rearrested.

Meanwhile, a manhunt for the other six detainees who remain at large.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Majola Nkohli said: “Members of the community are therefore warned not to attempt to arrest these prisoners as they are believed to be very dangerous.”