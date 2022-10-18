OCJ received unqualified audit due to dodgy tender involving Thomson Reuters

The contract involves media company Thomson Reuters, which was forced to put a contract on hold after allegations emerged of an alleged conflict of interest.

CAPE TOWN - The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has regressed and received an unqualified audit for the first time due to a dodgy tender.

This was in connection with the awarding of a contract involving former senior officials.

OCJ secretary general Memme Sejosengwe told Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday that the office had to deal with a number of challenges during the year.

Head of strategy Itumeleng Malao said they'd regressed for the first time in the office’s existence due to supply chain problems involving the Thomas Reuters contract valued at over R200 million.

“Chairperson, we regret to inform the committee that for the first time since the inception of this institution, the OCJ has since regressed on its audit outcome and unfortunately in the 2021/2022 financial year as you can see we are yellow, meaning we got an unqualified audit with findings.”

The office also faced questions from MPs about the tender.

Sejosengwe said that there was also the possibility of legal action.

“The OCJ together with the council are busy with draft papers as we have communicated with Thomson Reuters that we will be going to court with regards to the contract for its review.”

She told MPs that the office would be working tirelessly to regain its clean audit status.