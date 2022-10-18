New landslide in Venezuela kills three people

Venezuelan television footage showed mudslides devastating everything in their path, sweeping away vehicles, trees and huge boulders.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - A landslide in northern Venezuela has killed at least three people, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday.

Initial reports spoke of significant damage after the landslide in El Castano, a district of Maracay, the capital of the state of Aragua, located 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Caracas.

Maduro made the announcement during a speech in Las Tejerias, where a landslide a week ago has left 54 dead and eight missing, according to the latest toll cited by the president.