Mzansi's biggest names will perform at Ballito Big Week

JOHANNESBURG - Party season is right around the corner and Ballito BIG Week is set to heat up the KZN North Coast this December and New Year’s Eve.

The concert series is set to bring some of Mzansi’s biggest names in music to Ballito for the ultimate end-of-year celebration. As tickets officially go on sale, Ballito BIG Week has announced the star-studded line-up that partygoers can expect at this year’s bash.

Black Coffee, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Mango Groove, Zakes Bantwini, Goodluck, Timo ODV, Tresor, Sun-El Musician, Appel, Sjava, Shekhinah, Springbok Nude Girls, Msaki, KO, Wonderboom, Mafikizolo, Rubber Duc and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are just some of the acts partygoers can expect to watch live this year.

Owner of G&G Production, Greg Walsh, said they are thrilled to announce the diverse and eclectic line-up for what promises to be an exciting Ballito BIG Week.

“Ballito is such a popular holiday destination with many tourists – and for good reason. However, BIG entertainment has yet to entertain these parts of the coast. This is why we wanted to bring South Africa’s best acts to Ballito this year. With a mission to orchestrate BIG events that appeal to everyone, we couldn’t be more thrilled and prouder to unveil this line-up", said Walsh.

From 22 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, Ballito locals and holidaymakers can choose from an incredible mix of events, music and other line-ups, designed to cater to everyone's needs.

Early bird, general and VIP tickets are now on sale here.