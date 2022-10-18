Ministers, utilities, private companies gather in CT for Africa Energy Week

The week-long initiative is an interactive exhibition and networking event hosted by the African Energy Chamber from Tuesday until Friday.

CAPE TOWN - One of the world’s largest energy conferences, Africa Energy Week, is set to kick off in Cape Town from Tuesday.

The theme for this year's gathering is exploring and investing in Africa's energy future while driving an enabling environment.

Senior director at Energy Capital and Power, James Chester, explains that Africa Energy Week was established last year under the aim to make energy poverty history by 2030.

"The way that we feel that can and should be done is by bringing investment into all types of African energy. We've got ministers, LOCs, utilities, private companies, service companies from all around the world, they're here in Cape Town this week, we're delighted to host them and we're all working towards this very, very important goal."