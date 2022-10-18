Mantashe singled out Eskom's sub-optimal operation as the cause of load shedding

Mantashe was speaking at Africa Energy Week in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has singled Eskom's suboptimal operation s the reason for the country’s power crisis.

Mantashe was speaking at Africa Energy Week in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

The minister’s comments came at a time when ailing power utility Eskom continued to implement varying stages of load shedding.

On Tuesday morning, Eskom announced stage 4 power cuts, which it said will be downscaled to stage 2 from Wednesday midnight.

Stage 2 will last until 5am on Wednesday and stage 3 power cuts will kick in from 4 pm until midnight.

Stage 3 load shedding will be repeated during the same times on Thursday.

Stage 2 load shedding is expected to return on Friday until midnight.

Speaking at the Africa Week conference, Mantashe stressed that African countries must address the challenge of access to energy to ensure the continent achieves its goal of eradicating energy poverty by 2030.

“I heard the programme director referring to load shedding, which is a challenge for us in South Africa today,” he said.

Mantashe also highlighted how the electricity supply has expanded in South Africa over the past 28 years: “In 1994, only 39% of the population had access to electricity. Today, 87% of our people have access to electricity, [meaning] we are short of 13% to achieve universal access.”